Congratulations to Heather Storr for her fine Spitfire photo (Historic Spitfire flies over York Hospital to say ‘thank you’ to NHS workers, September 23). That gloriously iconic aircraft is caught to perfection.
Unable to break my Royal Observer Corps habit picked up in the 1950s, I was at readiness with binoculars, eyes peeled and ears tuned. Not a ‘dickie bird’ - and certainly not a Spitfire. Some in other parts of York not that far away were more fortunate and spotted it just before midday. Maybe I just missed it and need retraining. I’m all the more grateful to Heather - and even more so to the NHS.
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
