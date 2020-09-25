This week Michael Gove announced that from January lorry drivers will require permits or passports to enter Kent. He advised road hauliers to expect queues of 7,000 vehicles.
He didn’t explain what that would mean for a driver trying to taking British shellfish across to mainland Europe, a trade worth hundreds of millions. How long will drivers be waiting on a British motorway with a lorry full of fragile fresh produce? How is that meant to help the fishing industry? What will it mean for imports of food and medicines into the UK?
The government estimates that they need 50,000 more bureaucrats to deal with the paperwork to shift stuff across the border. Have these people been recruited?
Adding the Brexit fiasco on top of our already ravaged economy will cost many tens of thousands more jobs. Even Trump’s lackeys oppose the UK breaking the peace agreement and international law. I see little indication that Johnson knows or cares where this is heading.
Christian Vassie, Blake Court, Wheldrake, York
