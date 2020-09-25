How about a city park for St George’s Field?
The council has now amended the original plans for a multi-storey car park at St George’s Field. But is a new car park really what we need just now? The design of the project does not stop the congestion or pollution around the ring road.
With climate change discussions going on, why build a multi storey car park? The latest information about pollution puts many pollution deaths down to emissions from cars. It would be far better to expand existing Park& Rides, using smaller, more appropriate free buses making P&R more attractive.
The pandemic has changed things. People appreciate more green spaces, less pollution and less congestion on the roads. More people are cycling and walking and enjoying the outdoors.
I understand that people with disabilities need cars to get around and I am not suggesting move all the cars out of the city centre. But why spend a lot of money on a multi-storey car park, especially now with all the new hotels and apartments going up near St.George’s? Green space is becoming even more precious and valuable.
I feel that the council is missing an opportunity to make York a cleaner, healthier and more environmentally friendly city. They have a chance to change things - to replace the planned St. George’s car park with a green park, plant more trees and more wildflower areas. This would reduce congestion and pollution, giving our children a brighter future.
Lynette Mills, Fishergate, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment