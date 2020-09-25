LOSING loved ones to Covid, waving to your wife through a glass window at her care home and meeting your family members for the first time after months apart are just some of the moving images Press readers have shared to mark six months in lockdown.
This week, to commemorate the fact it is six months since lockdown began, we asked readers to share the photo that best summed up lockdown for them.
It has been a difficult time and, not surprisingly, several of the photos were particularly moving.
One reader, who asked to be anonymous, posted a photo of two coffins side by side - their mother and father.
They posted: "Dad died of Covid in April and Mum died of cancer in July. Please don't mention me by name, I can't cope with that but this is my lockdown. My world has fallen apart."
Stephen Oxlade shared a touching image of his wife, Lilian, at her care home, holding up a card that read: "Hello! I'm fine. I'm happy and I miss you. Love you lots! XXX"
Beneath the photo, Stephen posted: "Unable to visit my wife in care home when lockdown was first imposed. Reduced to waving through TV lounge window, and message sign."
Lynne Kinder also shared a photo with us through our new Facebook page Why We Love York - Memories.
It's one of her mum when she came for a socially distanced visit.
Lynn posted: "When Mam came for a socially distanced visit. First time I’d seen her in four months."
Tammy Banks' told us how daughters wrote inspirational quotes on cycle paths in York during lockdown and shared this special photo:
Tammy said: "I have so many favourite photos! But on difficult days I still look back and smile at this picture. My girls wrote motivational quotes on a cycle path when we went for our daily walk."
Anne Crawford shared a special locdkdown drawing. She said that during lockdown her friend often used to pass by her house on her walks.
She said: "I would speak with her from my bedroom window. My neighbour did a sketch of us as part of his online art class. I now have it framed as a very special memory."
Barney Sharratt took up macro-photography while shielding.
He said: "Whilst shielding during lockdown I took up the macro-photography of flowers and weeds that I could find within the confines of our garden.
"Although 82 I had never realised how incredibly beautiful even weeds could be when seen through a macro lens.
"As an example I offer this tiny pink dead-nettle that was no more than 4-5cm high altogether."
What photo best sums up lockdown for you?
"To mark six months of lockdown we want readers to send us the photo that best sums up lockdown. Happy or sad, please send us your photos and tell us your story."
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
I tried not to go out too often during lockdown, but I did go for the occasional walk, one of these took me over the A19. Never seen it so deserted, quite eerie...
When the hum of the A19 disappeared...
This sums it up to me - a season of theatre planned but not performed, new ways of shopping and panic buying sports equipment...
What might have been - Whitby Pavilion
Waiting patiently for crumbs...
something new on which to hang clothes!
Losing both my parents. Dad died of Covid in April and Mum died of cancer in July. Please don't mention me by name, I can't cope with that but this is my lockdown. My world has fallen apart.
Life will never be the same
Daughter and partner testing out their new masks. A dear friend suddenly lost her husband. Hardly anybody was able to attend his funeral or see her so some lined the route to the crem to clap for him, others of us lit candles. We had a rota and cooked for her and the children for several weeks. I started a fun Facebook feature to entertain friends (many of whom joined in and sent me their photos). It was called 'spot the...' and usually involved animals though we did have a 'spot the trolley in the Foss'. This is one of my 'spot the cat' photos and also tells another story; my daughter had been online shopping for soft furnishings as she turned lockdown into a home makeover opportunity. I rediscovered my passion for cooking and coupled this with cookery lessons for our lockdown sofa surfer. We had great fun in the kitchen and my health improved considerably now I was eating better.
Getting to grips with the new masks
Candle for a friend.
Spot the cat
In early lockdown I took many photos. I loved seeing the quiet streets of York.
Tadcaster Road, so quiet
Walking from the station into town, I’ve never seen this area without pedestrians
Blossom Street -never would I have got the chance to stand in the middle of the road to take a photo
We had a pretty rubbish lockdown at times. In the space of four weeks I was made redundant, our beloved cat of 15 years passed over rainbow bridge and my mother-in-law lost her long and incredibly brave cancer battle. But, we survived homeschool! And we enjoyed time as a family that we would never normally have had working full time. We’re definitely focusing on all the happy times we had together and feel blessed that we have our health and each other.
Homeschool Class of 2020
I asked my granddaughter Millie what present Nannie could get her as I hadn't seen her for nine weeks as in lockdown. Millie's reply was a real fire engine. Now Nannie never lets Millie down, so I emailed the fire brigade and they came to her home to see her. It lifted all our spirits.
Millie's surprise
Our lockdown consisted of home schooling, Fortnite, baking, gardening and boredom. Our sleep patterns went a bit wild, but at least our cat appreciated us being home.
Cat napping
A ray of hope
Prepping for bike rides
Decent into madness?!
Here's a picture of an empty Shambles through the day. I don’t think I have ever seen it empty by daylight.
My three year old running along an empty Shambles during lockdown - very surreal
Being named the 'Big chip man' and raising over £1,200 for York Hospital
Chip and Dale!
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment