LOSING loved ones to Covid, waving to your wife through a glass window at her care home and meeting your family members for the first time after months apart are just some of the moving images Press readers have shared to mark six months in lockdown.

This week, to commemorate the fact it is six months since lockdown began, we asked readers to share the photo that best summed up lockdown for them.

It has been a difficult time and, not surprisingly, several of the photos were particularly moving.

One reader, who asked to be anonymous, posted a photo of two coffins side by side - their mother and father.

They posted: "Dad died of Covid in April and Mum died of cancer in July. Please don't mention me by name, I can't cope with that but this is my lockdown. My world has fallen apart."

Stephen Oxlade shared a touching image of his wife, Lilian, at her care home, holding up a card that read: "Hello! I'm fine. I'm happy and I miss you. Love you lots! XXX"

Beneath the photo, Stephen posted: "Unable to visit my wife in care home when lockdown was first imposed. Reduced to waving through TV lounge window, and message sign."

Lynne Kinder also shared a photo with us through our new Facebook page Why We Love York - Memories.

It's one of her mum when she came for a socially distanced visit.

Lynn posted: "When Mam came for a socially distanced visit. First time I’d seen her in four months."

Tammy Banks' told us how daughters wrote inspirational quotes on cycle paths in York during lockdown and shared this special photo:

Tammy said: "I have so many favourite photos! But on difficult days I still look back and smile at this picture. My girls wrote motivational quotes on a cycle path when we went for our daily walk."

Anne Crawford shared a special locdkdown drawing. She said that during lockdown her friend often used to pass by her house on her walks.

She said: "I would speak with her from my bedroom window. My neighbour did a sketch of us as part of his online art class. I now have it framed as a very special memory."

Barney Sharratt took up macro-photography while shielding.

He said: "Whilst shielding during lockdown I took up the macro-photography of flowers and weeds that I could find within the confines of our garden.

"Although 82 I had never realised how incredibly beautiful even weeds could be when seen through a macro lens.

"As an example I offer this tiny pink dead-nettle that was no more than 4-5cm high altogether."

