Fire crews are continuing to tackle a fire at the Cresswell Arms at Appleton-le Street. 

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire Service said: "An aerial ladder platform is being used along with four main jets. We will be at the scene for some time."

Crews from Malton, Pickering, Sherburn, Helmsley and the ALP from Scarborough responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 4.43pm," they added.

North Yorkshire Police control room are also urging nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut, and are asking people to avoid the area.

