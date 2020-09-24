The road through Appleton-le-Street remains closed this morning following last night's fire at the Cresswell Arms.
🚸 Due to a road closure, we are unable to reach Barton le Street and Appleton le Street on the 195R school bus from Hovingham at 8:10am. Your nearest alternative stop will be Slingsby or Amotherby. We're sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.— Coastliner | York & Country (@yorkbus) September 24, 2020
Fire crews are continuing to tackle a fire at the Cresswell Arms at Appleton-le Street.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire Service said: "An aerial ladder platform is being used along with four main jets. We will be at the scene for some time."
Crews from Malton, Pickering, Sherburn, Helmsley and the ALP from Scarborough responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 4.43pm," they added.
Crews are in attendance at a fire in Appleton Le Street near Malton, and are likely to be at the scene for some time. Please avoid the area. If you live nearby please keep your doors and windows closed— North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (@NorthYorksFire) September 23, 2020
North Yorkshire Police control room are also urging nearby residents to keep windows and doors shut, and are asking people to avoid the area.
Due to a building fire, Appleton-le-Street in #Malton is closed. Please avoid the area whilst we deal and nearby residents are advised to keep windows and doors shut.— NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) September 23, 2020
North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group said: "We are currently on scene along with Ryedale Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Serviceat a large fire on the B1257 at Appleton-le-Street. Diversions are in place, please avoid the area.
Crews will remain at Creswell Arms in Appleton-le-Street fire 'for some time yet'
