A SECONDARY school has been closed to an entire year group after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19.
Woldgate School, in Pocklington, has been closed to Year 9 this week.
Head of school, Gareth Davies, said: "A pupil in our school community has tested positive for Covid-19. Our thoughts go to them and their family and we hope for their rapid recovery.
"In line with Public Health England, the affected pupil and their family has self-isolated since their symptoms began.
"As a precaution, school has in consultation with the Department of Education been closed to Year 9 only this week and we have already issued the guidance provided by Public Health England to our school community.
“For further information and with reference to specific questions with regard to Covid-19, we have been advised to direct members of the public to NHS Coronavirus website."
He said the school looks forward to welcoming children in Year 9 back on September 28.
