THE car that went in to the river Ouse in York last night has been recovered from the river and a woman was taken to hospital.
As The Press reported yesterday (September 23) the emergency services were called out to Terry Avenue close to Skeldergate Bridge in York after a car entered the river at about 4.30pm.
North Yorkshire Police now say the vehicle was recovered from the water at around 1am on September 24. The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured. The car had no other occupants.
