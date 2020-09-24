A MAP from Public Health England allows York residents to track positive coronavirus cases across the city.
The map shows the 'Middle Super Output Areas' (MSOAs) where there were positive cases between September 13 and 19.
PHE says MSOAs are small areas with around 7,200 average population and the data is updated each weekday, and shows the latest seven days for which near-complete data are available.
According to the map, in the York area from September 13 to 19, there were seven confirmed cases in Huntington, six in Holgate East, five in Fulford Road and Clementhorpe, five in Rawcliffe and Clifton South, five in Clifton Without and Skelton, three in York city centre, three in Heworth North and Stockton, three in Wigginton, three in Westfield, Chapelfields and Foxwood, three in South Bank and Dringhouses, three in Tang Hall and three in Dunnington, Elvington and Wheldrake.
Meanwhile, in the Selby district, there were eight cases in Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford, seven in Carlton, Hemingbrough and Osgodby, six in Selby Town, five in Selby South, Brayton and Barlow and four in Tadcaster.
Take a look at the map by clicking here.