FIREFIGHTERS fought through the night to tackle a fire at a pub.
Crews battled a large blaze at the Cresswell Arms in Appleton-le-Street in Ryedale.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said last night: "An aerial ladder platform is being used along with four main jets. We will be at the scene for some time yet."
Crews from Malton, Pickering, Sherburn, Helmsley and the ALP from Scarborough responded to a report of a kitchen fire at 4.43pm," they added.
The fire is now out.
Comments are closed on this article.