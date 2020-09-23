A YORK restaurant and bar has announced it will close - as a result of the impact of the pandemic.
Gusto is shutting its branch on Little Stonegate.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: "It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of our restaurant in York.
"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on our business, like many in the industry, and we’ve had to make the incredibly tough decision to close in York in order to protect the future of Gusto.
"We can’t thank you enough for being members of our Gusto family, for choosing us to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and so many other special occasions with us, which we hold dear to our hearts.
"We do hope that this isn’t goodbye and hope to welcome you in one of our other Gusto restaurants across the country soon."
The restaurant opened in York in 2017.