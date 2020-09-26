NORTH Yorkshire is home to some luxurious hotels- and we have used Booking.com to find some of the most high-end in the region.

Every hotel on this list has five stars, decadent rooms and enviable amenities which add a touch of luxury to your getaway.



A spokesperson for Booking.com said: “Our platform caters to all and weekend getaways are a great way to break up routines and make incredible memories in a short space of time!



“In the current climate, some travellers may wish to indulge a little more when it comes to their trips away- especially given that many of us have been booking trips closer to home in light of the current restrictions and therefore, saving money on other travel costs such as flights and transfers.



“Therefore, we may see people investing in more lavish accommodation than they would historically, and treating themselves to somewhere a bit higher in budget”.



Here are five luxury hotels in North Yorkshire:

The Grand, Station Rise, York

The Grand (Booking.com)



This is regarded as one of the most grandeous hotels in York.



It’s hard to believe that the Grade II listed building used to be a railway headquarters as its interiors are now so much more luxurious.



The hotel has a luxury vaulted spa with a pool, hot tube, sauna and steam room.



Guests have a choice of regular rooms, or more decadent suites.

A roll top bath in the suite (Booking.com)

The Penthouse Suite is described as the “ultimate in luxury”- it is beautifully designed with plenty of space, a separate lounge area and a roll top bath.



Best of all, guests in this room get to enjoy views of York’s skyline.

Goldsborough Hall, Church Street, Knaresborough

Goldsborough Hall (Booking.com)

Stay here if you want to feel like royalty for a day, as this stately manor was once the home of Princess Mary, Queen Elizabeth II’s aunt.

The 400-year-old building also has a Jacobean library and is situated in 12 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.

Would you stay in a Goldsborough Hall suite? (Photo: Booking.com)

The main hall suites all have a hand-carved four poster bed, an ivory leather Chesterfield sofa and a private bathroom.



However, a top suite here could cost upwards of an eyewatering £795.



A spokesperson for the hotel said: "Where else can you spend a night of luxury in a royal princess's home - the former home of HRH Princess Mary in the 1920s?



"Guests can explore beautiful landscaped gardens, open parkland views and an extensive kitchen garden of home grown produce."

Judge’s Lodging, Lendal, York

The Judge's Lodging (Photo: Booking.com)

What Judge’s Lodging lacks in size, it more than makes up for in grandeur.

The Grade I listed Georgian townhouse overlooks York Minster and is just minutes away from Theatre Royal.

The rooms themselves are described as “comfortable” and “stylish”, with bespoke furnishings and plush beds.

The Judge's Suite (Photo: Booking.com)

The most expensive room at the hotel is The Judge’s Suite- prices for this room start from £210 per night.

This suite comes with a super king bed, as well as six heated mirrors- these would be perfect for bridal parties.

Principal York, Station Road, York

Principal York (Photo: Booking.com)

Formerly the Royal York Hotel, this hotel is known for its tranquil gardens- it even has a new Garden Room overlooking York Mister.



Principal York has outstanding leisure facilities, which includes a sauna, steam room and an indoor heated pool.

Rooms in this hotel are a mix of modernity and traditional features- the grandest rooms have a spectacular view of the gardens.

A suite in the hotel (Photo: Booking.com)

Junior suites have an open-plan design and feature a spacious lounge; signature and Principal suites have separate bedrooms and living rooms, with great a great amount of attention paid to the finishing touches.

Grantley Hall, Ripon

Grantley Hall (Photo: Booking.com)

This hall describes itself as the “hidden jewel” of the Yorkshire Dales which prides itself on attention to detail.

It has an on-site fine dining restaurant, as well as the Three Graces Spa.

Grantley Hall is home is home to 47 luxury bedrooms including deluxe rooms and spacious suites.

The Presidential Suite (Photo: Booking.com)

The presidential suite is one of the best rooms in the hotel- it comes with its own large lounge and even has a baby grand piano.



The bathroom is a focal point of the suite, with a walk-in shower which doubles as a Klafs steam room.

