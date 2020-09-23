A CAR has gone in to the river Ouse in York close to a major bridge through the city centre.
North Yorkshire Police say emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Skeldergate Bridge in York after a car entered the river at about 4.30pm today (September 23).
At this stage at least one person from the car is safe, however, it is unconfirmed how many people were in the vehicle when it entered the water.
The Yorkshire and Humber Marine and Underwater Search Unit are on route to the incident.
Skeldergate bridge is still open to vehicles but Terry Avenue is closed to the public.
North Yorkshire Police has said that boats should not travel from Skeldergate Bridge to Millennium Bridge and vise versa as the river is closed.
Comments are closed on this article.