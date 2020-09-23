VOLUNTEERS who have been on hand to help visitors to York throughout the summer are stepping down from their roles this weekend.
A team of 100 volunteers, with four co-ordinators, have acted as City Hosts over 11 weeks, to provide a friendly presence as people started to return to the city following the lockdown.
The York BID organised the scheme to give people reassurance and advice as restrictions eased in the city which has undergone significant changes under Covid-19.
The hosts came from a pool of City of York Council volunteers, and are York residents with a good knowledge of the city, who have offered visitors advice, from giving directions to explaining the city's current set-up.
Carl Alsop, operations manager at The BID, said: “We’re really pleased with the way the scheme has gone and have had a lot of positive feedback. Because of this we are planning to bring the hosts back again for the Christmas period when we anticipate visitor numbers will increase.”
The aim is to have the City Hosts back in the city for the busy weekends in the run up to Christmas.
Nicola Staff, one of the co-ordinators, said: "I am so proud to be part of the City Hosts project. The volunteers have been fantastic, investing their time to support the city through this recovery period, and help locals and tourists feel welcome back in the city.”