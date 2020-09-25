YORK singer Bonnie Milnes is on TV tonight - looking for love in a Channel 4 dating show.
Bonnie, 25 from South Bank, York, faces the ultimate love challenge as she shares her home with five fellas in a return of Channel 4's dating show Five Guys a Week.
At 10pm tonight, viewers can watch five men battle it out for Bonnie's affections.
They include an aerospace engineering student, a yoga teacher, a wedding singer, a personal trainer and a financial administrator.
They all move in with Bonnie to compete for her affections. It was filmed last autumn before Covid restrictions began.
Bonnie fronts York band, Bonnie and the Bailers.
The TV show, follows the mantra: "You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince."
Tonight is the second episode of the series.
Tune into Five Guys a Week at 10pm on Channel 4 tonight to see how Bonnie gets on.
