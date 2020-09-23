FUNDING is being finalised this week for projects in York and North Yorkshire which are due to receive a share of £15.4million.

The York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership is considering each project for final funding approval as it searches for a new chairman to lead its board.

The money is part of the government’s £900 million Getting Building Fund, created to boost economic growth and fuel local recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The local projects include internal work on York's historic Guildhall for use as high-quality office space and a business start-up location, and a Digital Skills Academy at Askham Bryan College.

Another project is the site preparation for Thornton Road Business Park phase three in Pickering.

With a vision to become England’s first carbon negative region, the Y & NY LEP is working to shape future priorities, develop partnerships and secure public and private sector investment.

The new chair will help lead the region's recovery and be part of proposed devolution deal negotiations for York and North Yorkshire which could potentially provide £2.4 billion of investment in the region over the next 30 years.

David Kerfoot said: “This funding will help to boost economic growth, fuel local recovery and jobs. It is vitally important that we invest in the areas, businesses and people that need it most as we look to lead our region into recovery."

The new chair will be announced at the Y & NY LEP conference on November 6, with a five month transition period before David formally steps down in March 2021. Further details are available and applications can be submitted at www.ynylepchair.com Applications close on Friday October 2.

The 10 projects to have Getting Building Fund money allocated are:

North Yorkshire Digital Infrastructure Programme. Lead organisation: North Yorkshire County Council

This includes making improvements to town centre wi-fi across North Yorkshire and improved digital connectivity for business parks

Thornton Rd Business Park Phase Three, Pickering. Lead local authority partner: Ryedale District Council

Site preparation to enable development of a business park.

Whitby Business Park. Lead organisation: Scarborough Borough Council

Creation of new space within Whitby Business Park aimed at micro and small businesses.

A19, Chapel Haddlesey. Lead organisation: North Yorkshire County Council

Repairs to a key link road and embankments badly damaged by flooding earlier this year.

Digital Skills Academy. Lead organisation: Askham Bryan College

To construct a learning space providing digital skilling and re-skilling opportunities.

Electric car and green skills. Lead organisation: Scarborough TEC

Funding will support electric vehicle education and training.

Increasing technical skills capabilities in electric vehicle technologies. Lead organisation: York College

Electric vehicle skills development at York College.

Harrogate West Business Park. Lead organisation: Harrogate Borough Council

Investment for site infrastructure for the development of two employment units.

Enhancement to the Digital Hub, Central Northallerton. Lead organisation: Hambleton District Council

A town centre building will be re-purposed as an e-Campus that will provide the local community with a micro-university environment.

York Guildhall fit-out. Lead organisation: City of York Council

Internal fit-out of the historic Guildhall building for use as high-quality office space and business start-up location.