TWO senior jobs at City of York Council are to be left vacant - after one successful job applicant pulled out of plans to join the local authority and a top officer resigned.

The roles will be taken on temporarily by staff already working at the council.

Plans to recruit a new assistant director of housing and community safety were scuppered when the successful applicant withdrew.

The role has been vacant since February and the applicant was due to start on September 7 but backed out because of personal reasons, according to a council report. The salary is between £71,521 and £79,459 a year.

A temporary replacement will be appointed from within the council.

The council's director of health, housing and adult social care has also resigned - and will leave on October 18. The salary is £90,000 to £99,800 per year.

A staffing meeting heard the health, housing and adult social care responsibilities will be shared out among existing senior staff and a new temporary 'director of people' role will be created to split up some of the tasks.

Plans to overhaul the council's senior management structure mean the authority will delay trying to fill the vacant jobs, the meeting heard.

Ian Floyd, temporary chief executive, said:"Certainly we wouldn't be recommending this if we thought it had significant risk.

"We feel it actually has significant potential to improve things, particularly on the people's side, and look at opportunities to join things up.

"[I am] absolutely confident that the interim structure will provide that assurance and opportunities to improve, but clearly the permanent one will need to consider things going forward.

"My understanding is the unions are supportive of this."

A new council chief operating officer appointment is set to be approved at a full council meeting in October - after former chief executive Mary Weastell took early retirement in March with a £400,000 settlement payout.

Ms Weastell had been taking the council - and its leader Cllr Keith Aspden - to an employment tribunal but withdrew her claim on March 23.

A new management structure for the council's chief officers is due to be in place by March 31 2021.

Mr Floyd added: "This very much is about interim arrangements to get us over the next three or four months.

"I think there had been raised one or two concerns about did that still give the strength in terms of adult services, and I think I've been clear in terms of certainly as we go forward that is absolutely key.

"Clearly in the longer term we do need strong, effective management structures covering the people services.

"They are absolutely key in terms of what the council delivers and clearly we will have to look at that structure in the longer term."