FOURTEEN new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the York area, as well as new cases in North and East Yorkshire, according to the latest figures.
The latest data from Public Health England confirms that the total number of cases of the virus in the City of York Council area is now 1,161.
There have been 48 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, which bring the total to 3,379.
The East Riding of Yorkshire area has seen an increase of 15 cases, taking the total there to 1,903.
There have been a total of 409,729 cases of the virus in the UK, an increase of 6,178 in the last 24 hours.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases.
