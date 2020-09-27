WE asked you to share your memories of Wimpy in York - and were overwhelmed by the response.

More than 200 readers posted comments on The Press Facebook site, while scores more left their memories on our website and Facebook page Why We Love York - Memories.

Any many readers commented on how they remember when there was a Wimpy Bar on Malton Road. If anyone has photos there, we would love to see them!

One remarkable comment came from Paul Clithero who told us how a visit to York's Wimpy Bar on Low Ousegate changed his life.

He wrote: "A visit to York's Wimpy Bar had a tremendous effect on my life. On a cold February, Saturday afternoon, a friend and myself were enjoying a "Wimpy" and milk shake. We were only there because YRLFC were playing away that day and we were at a loose end.

"After finishing the "Wimpy" we decided, just for a laugh, to cross Ouse bridge and go to the Army Recruiting office and get information on joining the army. Of course, with no intentions of joining up.

"Suffice to say, 22 years later we left the British army!! So, as you can see. I have deep memories of the Wimpy Bar effecting my life.

Here is a selection of some more readers' memories of Wimpy...

Mr Wimpy - the mascot in York

Wimpy workers outside York's Wimpy in Davygate in the 1980s

