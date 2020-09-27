WE asked you to share your memories of Wimpy in York - and were overwhelmed by the response.
More than 200 readers posted comments on The Press Facebook site, while scores more left their memories on our website and Facebook page Why We Love York - Memories.
Any many readers commented on how they remember when there was a Wimpy Bar on Malton Road. If anyone has photos there, we would love to see them!
READ MORE: "When a burger was 21p! Memories of York's Wimpy Bars"
One remarkable comment came from Paul Clithero who told us how a visit to York's Wimpy Bar on Low Ousegate changed his life.
He wrote: "A visit to York's Wimpy Bar had a tremendous effect on my life. On a cold February, Saturday afternoon, a friend and myself were enjoying a "Wimpy" and milk shake. We were only there because YRLFC were playing away that day and we were at a loose end.
"After finishing the "Wimpy" we decided, just for a laugh, to cross Ouse bridge and go to the Army Recruiting office and get information on joining the army. Of course, with no intentions of joining up.
"Suffice to say, 22 years later we left the British army!! So, as you can see. I have deep memories of the Wimpy Bar effecting my life.
Here is a selection of some more readers' memories of Wimpy...
Do you remember York's Wimpy Bars?
"What are your memories of York's Wimpy Bars? What were your favourites from the menu? Maybe you had a birthday party there? We'd love to hear your stories AND see your photos from your days at the Wimpy!"
We asked for your responses - this is what you sent.
I recall a school friend, whose dad was a manager of the York wimpy. I loved it tbh xx
I worked there at the same time as a lot of people in the photograph as a Saturday girl while I was at college. Brings back memories!
There was one near the Golden Fleece and one on Malton road before either of those two.
I used to work in the Ousegate one when I was 16. I'm now 73 they had a jukebox on the wall. Oh happy days.
I used to work in the Low Ousegate one, about 1975/76 along with Karen Howard. We were still at Danesmead and worked Saturdays 10am to 6pm. Really hard slog - you had table service and were responsible for every aspect aside from cooking hot food. Worth it for the laughs, the flirty customers and free cheeseburgers and ice-cream floats - not forgetting our own hard earned cash. Also a group of us from Danesmead used to go to a "keep-fit" class in town (think we were only about 13 and in no way needed it) and then straight into the same Wimpy for ice-cream floats. Very happy days, wonderful memories.
There were actually 3 wimpy bars in York, the third being on Malton Road in what is now the auto parts garage.
