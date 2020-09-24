A gathering of vintage scooters and motorbikes outside York Minster raised more than £600 for prostate cancer research.

As previously reported in The Presss, about 50 scooters and motorbikes descended on the Minster after a ride from Stamford Bridge on Sunday September 13.

There they were joined by Normandy veterans Ken Cooke and Douglas Petty - honorary members of the York Inset Scooter Club which organised the event - and the Dean of York the Right Rev Dr Jonathan Frost.

The bikes and scooters gathered at Minster Gates and put on a display near the statue of Constantine - observing strict social distancing throughout. "They were spaced one metre apart, with a two metres space behind," said scooter club member Nick Beilby, one of the organisers of the event.

Club members paid £10 each to take part, with all the money raised - more than £600 so far - going to Prostate Cancer UK.

"This was chosen specifically because we all have friends who have suffered from it and we are extremely keen to raise awareness and support research into future treatments," said Nick.

The two Normandy veterans, Ken Cooke and Douglas Petty, had a great time, Nick added.

"Ken drove to the event in his own car, parking at Sainsbury’s, and Douglas attended in a wheelchair accompanied by his daughter and son in law. I think Cookey sat on a motorbike and Doug, as a Flight Engineer, was very interested in an old BSA and Vincent!"

The event, organised by the scooter club and Backfire Promotions, has been dubbed the 'Retro Ride' because many of the machines (though not necessarily their riders) were older models. "Participants were encouraged to wear retro clothing!" Nick said.

It is hoped to repeat the event next year subject to the agreement of the Dean and Chapter of York Minster.