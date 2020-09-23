IT'S six months since we went into lockdown - but what photo best sums up lockdown for you?

On March 23 the Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced lockdown restrictions for England, which were unprecedented in living memory.

Can you pick out a photo from the past six months to share with readers? Perhaps it's a photo of you with a loved one that you couldn't see for a long time - or that first pint when pubs reopened? Or a cuddle with a grandchild? Or your hairdo after that first trip to the hairdresser? Or in your favourite face mask?

"Ghost buses" in York - empty buses in York through lockdown

Or photos of empty city centre streets, 'ghost buses' with no one on board, queues for the supermarket - and giant packs of loo roll?

Happy or sad - we'd love to see your photos - and put on record what this historic point in time has meant to people in York.

"Stay home, save lives, protect the NHS" - was the order of the day in order to control spread of coronavirus.

On March 23, the Prime Minister instructed us to work from home, keep within our families, while pubs, shops, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers were ordered to close.

The Prime Minister announces lockdown restrictions on March 23

Normal life as we knew it appeared to stop. Weddings were cancelled, families were restricted in attending funerals, and grandparents were unable to have a cuddle with babies born in lockdown.

Lockdown restrictions have eased, but this week, the Prime Minister has announced new ones - including a curfew on pubs and restaurants that will have to close from 10pm because Covid-19 cases are on the rise again.

We'd love to hear what lockdown meant to you. Please send us a personal photo that sums up the past six months in your life - and tell us why.

