IT has now been almost 14 weeks since the last Covid-19 related death was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation trust.
The latest data from NHS England confirms that the total number of deaths related to the virus within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There have been a further eight deaths in the North East and Yorkshire region.
Nationally, a further 23 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,808.
Patients were aged between 69 and 96 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Date of death ranges from August 14 to September 22.
Their families have been informed.