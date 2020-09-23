A YORK woman and her beloved pet dog have appeared on the Channel 5 programme 'The Yorkshire Vet'.
Margaret Cook was on yesterday's episode with her Griffon Bruxellois dog 'Albert', which has the show name Champion Roamaycee Double Take.
The former Crufts champion has fans in Russia, Sweden and Norway.
On last night's show, Albert, who has competed for most of his life, is in surgery with Peter Wright and the dog has a cancerous tumour on his testicle.
The vet, trained by the world renowned James Herriot (real name Alf Wight), had a tricky task ahead of him.
Margaret said: "He is everything so I am so nervous while he is in surgery, I can’t wait for the call from Peter to let me know he is ok."
Albert is now doing well.
The Yorkshire Vet is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 5.