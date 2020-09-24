A NEW delicatessen is on a mission to celebrate regional food and offer a safe alternative to supermarket shopping.
Jamie and Ros Randall are behind the online Cook’s Larder, which is delivering locally-sourced produce to the region.
The couple from Kirkbymoorside are working with more than 20 local farmers, butchers, bakers, growers and spice makers among others to offer a local delivery service of Yorkshire-made meats, cheeses, fruit and veg, and baked goods.
They set up their venture after returning to North Yorkshire from Australia where they lived for 12 years.
Director Ros said: “Covid and its subsequent restrictions led us to launch our own online deli, promoting the best of Yorkshire farmers and artisans, focussing on local and seasonal produce.”
As social distancing measures continues, Jamie and Ros hope that Cook’s Larder will offer a safe, sustainable alternative.
Jamie said: “We’re committed to sourcing local foods, reducing packaging and keeping our carbon footprint down by using Yorkshire suppliers. All orders over £30 come with free delivery to selected postcodes, and there’s no minimum order.”
Working with established and up-and-coming suppliers, Cook’s Larder will deliver from Monday to Saturday, and is currently delivering to the York, Ryedale, Scarborough, Thirsk and Harrogate areas.
A Click and Collect service also offers 15-minute collection slots from 10am to 3pm, Monday to Saturday.
Suppliers include the St Quintin’s Creamery, Courtyard Dairy, Johnson’s Eggs and Wass Farm. Local producers can contact Cook’s Larder through the website to promote their products.
Ros added: “With the ongoing Covid restrictions, we hope to promote Yorkshire food without the hassle of leaving the house. We have big plans for the future, including food fairs in 2021, and hope to one day deliver Yorkshire produce nationally.”