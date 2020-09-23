A BOOK of local walks encouraging residents and visitors to enjoy Pocklington and surrounding countryside and improve their health has been published in conjunction with the county-wide walking festival.

Entitled ‘Walk Pocklington’, the 32-page booklet contains a selection of 12 walks, urban, rural and combined, ranging from one to 12 miles, and was produced through the cooperation of several local organisations. Initiated by the Pocklington Future report, it was taken to fruition by Pocklington and Wolds Gateway Partnership with support from East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

Pocklington Future chairman, John Brown, explained: “We asked for suggestions to enhance living in Pocklington, and developing a series of walks around the town was high on the list.

“Members offered their own favourites, and we were helped by Pocklington Ramblers and the local history group to develop them with maps and addition information.

“Commentaries were included featuring places of interest, history, architecture and environment. We think this will add to the enjoyment and wellbeing of those walking, and help integrate newcomers to the town and its heritage.

“Pocklington’s a marvellous place for walking, with the Yorkshire Wolds on one side and Vale of York on the other. Walking regularly is so good for health and wellbeing, and we hope many people will enjoy one or more of the walks, and be encouraged to go further”.

Most of the 12 walks start from Pocklington Pocela Centre or Burnby Hall Gardens and are circular and graded according to distance and difficulty. Some stay within the town boundary; others include nearby villages, with one going out alongside the Pocklington canal.

The booklet includes advice to help develop walking habits, and provides information about walks and trails from further afield. It was launched as part of Visit Hull and East Yorkshire’s ‘Walking East Yorkshire Festival’ and is available from W & C Forth and other local outlets, and from East Riding of Yorkshire Council information points.