I have always heard about the wonderful work done at St. Leonards Hospice but have recently had first hand experience.
I can not even put into words how grateful our family are for the kindness and care given to my husband and the time and consideration given to us. Nothing was too much trouble.
Even with limited numbers at the funeral we did still manage to raise over £400 for St. Leonards with help from friends and family. (Don’t forget that ‘Gift Aid’ also adds another significant amount.) Thank you St. Leonards.
Kath Brookes, Bugthorpe,York