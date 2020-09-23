Macmillan’s Coffee Morning have never needed York’s help more than they do right now, as they have put out a request for support.
This year, figures show the number of people planning to hold a Coffee Morning across York has fallen by 74 per cent.
Macmillan are worried that such a decrease could have a dramatic effect on their services.
A huge 98 per cent of Macmillan’s income is from donations.
Laura Holohan of Macmillan, said: “Remember, however you host it, every penny counts, and your Coffee Morning will make a huge difference.”
To take part visit: bit.ly/3kz3F5E