I was pleased to read in The Press that the St Sampson’s Centre was opening again after lockdown.
When I started looking at my family history in York over forty years ago the earliest reference was in the St Sampson’s parish register of 1788. In that year a baby, my namesake William Heppell, died, his mother had another son Charles, and her husband John died aged 28.
I have visited the centre ever since it opened and have paused for a while to think of 1788. The widow remarried and the surviving son Charles is the forefather of the many Heppells in the York area. Now, at 97, possibly your oldest correspondent, I cannot use my blue badge to park in Goodramgate or anywhere within walking distance of St Sampsons, and will not be the only former visitor unable to visit.
Bill Heppell, Dringhouses, York
