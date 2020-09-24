According to John Zimnoch (Letters, September 21): “People will not give up cars for bikes - many are unable to do so such as the disabled and pensioners”.
What a load of tosh! I’m a pensioner and ride my bike all over York and much further. I prefer it to a car, being pollution free, good exercise and generally faster.
I am not a car hater, nor is Andy D’Agorne (I wish people would stop referring to him as such). I own a car but rarely use it for shopping.
I very much welcome Cllr D’Agorne’s and the council’s efforts to make our roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians by limiting traffic in the city and I would urge anyone to try cycling for a few weeks: they would soon recognise the benefits.
Peter Mills, Fishergate, York