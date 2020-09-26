A NEW Mediterranean style cafe has opened its doors in York.

Ori Caffe has taken over the old Filmore and Union site in John Lewis at Vangarde.

The small chain already has outlets in John Lewis stores elsewhere in the country including at Bluewater, in Milton Keynes and Queensgate in Peterborough.

A spokesman for the group said they are delighted to have opened here in York.

They said: "Ori Caffe puts its roots down in the origins of the deep Mediterranean, with recipes and flavours that build on a simple principle of quality.

"Offering fresh food, superb coffee and exciting Prosecco cocktails, Ori Caffe is the ideal place for a quick refresh or the place to be seen for a relaxing lunch with friends.

"The interior of the York cafe is stylish with a quirky mix of architectural influences combined with soft colours inspired by the Mediterranean, creating a comfortable and interesting place with a spark of elegance.

"The food menu has something to entice everyone, from freshly baked pastries, healthy salads and artisan sandwiches to an extensive range of cakes and sweet treats.

"Quality is a key principle with all the breads & cakes being sourced from only the best artisan bakeries.

"Ori are obsessively passionate about coffee and take great care choosing the best ethically sourced beans.

"The coffee is 100 per cent Arabica, triple certified and organic and the extensive offer is also available to takeaway for those that are short of time."

The York Vangarde Ori Caffe employs nine staff, both full and part-time, and is open 10am -5pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sundays.

Filmore & Union first opened at Vangarde in 2017 taking on the site from Hotel Chocolat who had the first cafe at the store.

Back in July, documents filed at the London Gazette for Filmore and Union Restaurants Ltd showed their intentions to shut their cafes in John Lewis stores in Newcastle, Nottingham and York.

Filmore & Union was founded in Yorkshire in 2012, by entrepreneur and former wellness clinic owner Adele Ashely out of her passion for wellbeing and a desire to create healthier options for people eating out.

And the closures came just over a year after they were bought out of administration by new owners Coffeesmiths Collective.

A John Lewis & Partners spokesperson said at the time: “We are disappointed that Filmore and Union will no longer operate in John Lewis York, Nottingham and Newcastle.

"We are currently exploring opportunities as to how we might use these spaces going forward.”

Administrators have yet to confirm if Filmore and Union's branch at York Station, which closed before the coronavirus lockdown, will be reopening or if they too will permanently close.