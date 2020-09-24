A MAN who gave a girl a cigarette burn and choked her in separate incidents has been jailed.

Lee Kenneth Mason’s crimes had affected the victim psychologically, said Helen Towers, prosecuting.

The teenager's family were concerned about her, the court heard.

Judge Simon Hickey told Mason: “You obviously present a risk to the public.

“To attack a woman on two occasions, even on a reckless basis, the second time, to attack her within your own home, must cross the custodial threshold.”

Mason, 32, of Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm to the girl by reckless actions, and assaulting her.

He was jailed for nine months at York Crown Court.

He was also made subject to a five-year restraining order banning him from contacting the girl, mentioning her on social media or going within 100 metres of her address.

Ms Towers said Mason and the girl met by chance in the street on April 30 last year.

He was holding a cigarette and claimed she owed him money.

As a result of Mason’s reckless actions, the girl sustained a burn on her forehead, a bruise to her eye and another facial injury.

A member of the public intervened and Mason walked away, the court was told.

On May 31 last year, the girl was at Mason’s home.

They argued and she said she was leaving.

He said he would kill himself and she called an ambulance.

When they arrived, she was distressed and frightened.

The judge said Mason was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Mason pushed the girl onto a bed, put his hands on her neck and squeezed, leaving red marks.

Mitigating for Mason, Ian Hudson said he had not reoffended since the offences more than 16 months earlier.

He added that the defendant had no convictions for similar offences.

“He is trying the best he can to better himself,” he said.

He was now in a relationship with a woman and had a full-time job in the construction industry. He had no intention of contacting the girl, said Mr Hudson.