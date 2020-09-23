A GROUP of primary school children were visited by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, when he was faced with some “hard-hitting,” questions.
The country’s chief financial minister Rishi Sunak, who is also MP for Richmond, accepted an invitation from Pickhill Church of England Primary School, near Thirsk, to hear about its ecological work.
Earlier this year the school was awarded the prestigious Green Flag accolade, for its relentless work to care for the environment.
Mr Sunak was taken on a tour of the school grounds and shown the range of eco-projects completed to gain the award.
He then hosted a school question time, where he was grilled with a range of questions from the pupils.
To the pupils, Mr Sunak said: “This has been a very difficult time and I have had to make a lot of decisions that affect the whole country.”
He was asked on topics ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to the name of the Prime Minister’s dog.
Head teacher, Rowena Sykes, said: “I was so proud of the children’s questioning. I think the whole experience is one they will remember for the rest of their lives.”