ANOTHER staff member has tested positive for coronavirus at a York city-centre restaurant.
Five staff members at Manahatta, in Little Stonegate, have now tested positive for Covid-19 - while a further five employees are self-isolating, a spokesman for Arc Inspirations said.
The company added that the company is paying staff Statutory Sick Pay based on Government guidance.
On Monday, Fiona Phillips, Assistant Director and Consultant in Public Health for City of York Council said: "We are aware and the venue has appropriate measures in place and have engaged with track and trace.
"Those who tested positive and any close contacts have been self-isolating and there have been no further cases. The venue knows how to contact public health if they require any further advice and support."
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment