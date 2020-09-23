IT'S time to rattle those tins and trays again as the Great British Bake-Off returns to TV screens.
Which means one thing - there will be lots of soggy bottoms across the nation!
Each week, the GBBO judges pick their 'star baker' - and we want to find York's star baker too (but if your cake turns out to be more of a tragedy than a triumph, you can share those pictures too!)
So if you have been tempted to turn on the oven and grab your wooden spoon we'd love to see your baking results - especially if you've been tempted by a challenge on the GBBO.
Last night, fans of the show were introduced to this year's contestants and saw them compete to bake a Battenberg cake, mini pineapple upside-down cakes and the showstopper challenge of a sculpture cake in the shape of their hero.
There are a few changes this year - a new presenter in the shape of Matt Lucas, and because of Covid-restrictions the contestants have had to leave their families and form their own 'bubble' for the run of the show.
The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.
If you have been inspired to get baking by the show, please send us photos of your GBBO cakes and bakes.
We will print them in The Press and share them online.
You can send them straight to us by pressing the 'Send Now' button below this article.