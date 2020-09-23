A WOMAN from York has braved a head shave to help a charity, which supports families of children with disabilities.
Danni Connor braved the shave to support The SNAPPY Trust in York. She said: “I was thinking for a while about how I can give something back to a charity that does so much for the local community.
“Therefore, I decided to have my head shaved in a bid to raise money for the wonderful SNAPPY Trust.”
The charity provides support and opportunities for families of children and young people with disabilities.
Danni went on to say: “The charity has had such a positive impact on my gorgeous godson and his family over the years.”
SNAPPY support over 300 children and their families each year, helping to develop confidence, independence and social skills and providing the opportunity to enjoy new experiences.
Danni has managed to smash her fundraising target of £400, raising over £800. Her donation page remains open at: https://bit.ly/3hmOgDi