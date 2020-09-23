MORE than 30 schools across North Yorkshire have confirmed cases of coronavirus recently, it has been confirmed.

During a North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum (NYLRF) Covid-19 media briefing today, Stuart Carlton, corporate director of children and young people’s service at North Yorkshire County Council, revealed they are supporting 31 schools across the county which have had positive cases of coronavirus.

He said the total number of confirmed cases at North Yorkshire schools is 69 so far, including staff members and pupils.

The action taken is more often the individual having to self-isolate along with close contacts or the closure of classes or year groups, Mr Carlton added.

He said: "We have to remember this is a small percentage of our schools. If you think about early years and independent schools and colleges. We're talking about well over 1,000 establishments.

"Out of the 31 schools, confirmed cases in less than 70.

"It's very rare that we're having to shut whole schools.

"We have processes in place and our children are safe in school."

His message to parents is: "We would encourage you to speak to your school if you are worried but children should be in school. They need their education and they are safe places for children. We are making sure they remain safe."

The Press has previously reported that a pupil at Outwood Academy secondary school in Easingwold has tested positive for Covid-19.

We have reported that five members of staff at Carlton-in-Snaith Community Primary School, near Selby, have tested positive for coronavirus, and that there has been a single, positive case of Covid-19 at Thorpe Willoughby Primary School, also near Selby.

This morning, we revealed that pupils in Year 7 at Tadcaster Grammar School have been asked by the head teacher to stay at home after a student in the same year tested positive for the virus.