AS PART of an ongoing initiative, an East Yorkshire manufacturer has produced a ‘hedgehog highway’ to help tackle the declining number of the animal’s population.
The ‘hedgehog highway’ by Timloc has been designed to connect gardens, enabling hedgehogs to roam freely and forage for food and shelter without restriction.
New planning laws require a 13cm hole to be put in the base of fences in all new housing developments, creating a highway for hedgehogs.
Hedgehogs can travel up to two miles per night and modern housing developments greatly restrict the freedom that the creatures need to thrive.
Timloc Building Products has partnered with Market Weighton Hedgehog Group. All proceeds from the sale of hedgehog highways will be donated straight to the hedgehog group.
Linda Cook, founder of the hedgehog group, said: “We are truly overwhelmed with the work Timloc has put into this product and cannot thank them enough for their support.”
Timloc Building Products will also supply hedgehog highways to various housing developments across the UK.
Kirsty Harrop, marketing manager at Timloc Building Products, said: “As a manufacturing company, we take our responsibility for the environment seriously and the conservation of hedgehogs is a matter close to our hearts.
“The Hedgehog Highway by Timloc is produced from 100 per cent recycled plastic, as are many products in the Timloc range, and the packaging is 100 per cent recyclable too.”