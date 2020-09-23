SELBY Town FC has u-turned over its decision to sign striker Reece Thompson.
Selby handed Thompson a trial during pre-season, a decision that was met by fierce criticism given Thompson’s conviction for domestic abuse in 2019.
However, the club has now said further to its previous statement, which discussed giving the player a "second chance", it now said: "We have listened to all of the comments and Reece Thompson will not be signing for Selby Town Football Club."
The news comes after estate agents Reed Rains, announced yesterday (Tuesday) it would be pulling its sponsorship with the club.
Chris Moffat, Branch Manager for Reeds Rains franchised branch in Selby commented: “In light of this recent news, we have decided to withdraw our sponsorship of Selby Town FC.”
The company said the decision still stands in light of the clubs' u-turn.
Meanwhile, The Ministry of Justice has now confirmed the player is actually still on licence for the conviction and is subject to strict licence conditions, the details of which cannot be disclosed.
Comments are closed on this article.