AFTER raising a staggering £200,000 to build a new outdoor centre, a North Yorkshire scout group has now turned its attention to fitting out the inside, supported by a housing association.
Earlier this year, the 1st Easingwold Scouts began work on a new timber building to replace the old structure, which had to be demolished.
A fundraising effort from the group enabled the new centre to be built and, due to its rural location in Dawney Lane Easingwold, this was able to be completed during the lockdown.
The Scout group is now turning its attention to the internal fit out, with the Easingwold Outdoor Centre having its official gala opening in Spring 2021.
As part of this, £1,200 is needed for vinyl flooring in the main room of the building and Broadacres Housing Association has reduced this to £700 having donated £500 from its Community Development Fund.
This is a fund set up to support local organisations, groups, and projects in areas where Broadacres has homes, and grants are approved by the Association’s own residents.
Sue Scotter, trustee and project officer of the Scout Group said: “We are very grateful to Broadacres for their support. Children living in Easingwold will benefit from the new centre and we are looking forward to welcoming them in the new year.”