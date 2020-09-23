A HEAD teacher has paid tribute to her deputy following his tragic death.

Dave Clark, the deputy head of Richmond School, died after being trampled by cows while out walking in fields near Richmond yesterday evening.

As The Press reported yesterday, North Yorkshire Police were called to a report that a man in his 50s had been injured by cows in a field north of Richmond, at 7.30pm on Monday, September 21.

He was treated by paramedics, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for the force said: "Officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be working to support those affected by his death today.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Today, the head of Richmond School, Jenna Potter, paid tribute to Mr Clark who has been a popular member of staff at the school for more than 20-years.

Ms Potter said: "He was an enormous character, a brilliant school leader and simply a lovely man who enriched the life of everyone he came into contact with, just by being himself and doing what he did every day."

Mr Clark was appointed to Richmond School in 1997 as head of Key Stages 3 and 4 and teacher of PE.

Ms Potter said: "He was highly regarded by everyone he taught and families appreciated his firm but fair manner and the very high standards he expected of every student in the school.

"He was promoted to the role of deputy headteacher in 2003 and revelled in the challenges the post presented.

"Dave was always the person we looked to to deal with difficult issues and he was a master at that.

"All of this, Dave did with a smile and a level of kindness and care that is seldom seen.

"Outside school, Dave was a keen sportsman.

"He had grown to love the Dales and would often be seen cycling, walking and spending time on the moor during the beating season.

"Our students and their parents have been lucky to have known and been helped by him.

"We have been privileged as a staff to have worked with him and will continue working in the same way in his memory.

"Above all, Dave was a family man.

"Our thoughts are with Dave's wife, his children and wider family at this difficult time."