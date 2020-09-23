AN entire year group at a school have been asked to stay at home today after a confirmed case of Covid-19.
Pupils in Year 7 at Tadcaster Grammar School have been asked by the head teacher to stay at home after a student in the same year tested positive for the virus.
In a letter to parents, head, Andrew Parkinson, said: "I am contacting you to inform you that late this afternoon I was informed that a student in Year 7 has received a positive Coronavirus test result.
"After taking appropriate advice, I have taken the decision to ask all students in Year 7 to remain at home on Wednesday, September 23.
"This is a precautionary measure and allows us to clearly and carefully identify those students who are deemed as close contacts of the student and ensure we are able to communicate with those parents and carers as soon as possible. For those students who are not identified as close contact, school will resume as normal on Thursday September 24.
"Thank you for your understanding and support at this time."
Comments are closed on this article.