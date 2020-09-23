A NUMBER of pubs in York and Selby are celebrating Cask Ale Week by teaming up with the popular Doom Bar ale to offer customers two-for-one on pints of the beer, and also the chance to win a staycation in Cornwall.
York pubs The Old Bank, on Lendal, Yates, on Church Lane, Tank and Paddle, on Merchant Exchange, Charles XII, on Main Street, Heslington, and Selby's The George Inn, on Market Place, all owned by the Stonegate Pub Company, are among the pubs taking part.
To receive a two-for-one voucher, customers must register on the Great UK Pubs website, selecting their local pub’s details and they will receive their voucher by email, together with details how to enter the competition to win a two-night staycation.
The prize consists of a bed & breakfast stay in Rock, Cornwall, for two, as well as a meal at Paul Ainsworth’s pub, The Mariners, and return travel. Terms and conditions apply.
Cask Ale Week runs from tomorrow (Thursday) to October 4 and is organised by cask ale accreditation body, Cask Marque, to celebrate the beverage as a unique pub favourite and awards pubs that serve great quality cask ale.
Alan Armstrong, director of marketing at Stonegate Pub Company, said: “Cask Ale Week is the perfect time for our teams and customers to celebrate the Great British pub with the quintessential pub favourite, cask ale. All of our pubs are Cask Marque accredited, as we believe that the perfect pint is as much to do with the perfect serve, as it is to do with the ale.
“We’re delighted to be offering such a fantastic giveaway too. Rock is a wonderful place for a staycation, and I look forward to congratulating our lucky winner.”
