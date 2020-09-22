YORK has seen its first coronavirus-related deaths in care homes since July.
Figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Care Quality Commission (CQC) show that there have been two Covid-19 deaths in the past week in care homes in the City of York Council area.
According to the provisional counts, the deaths are said to have been notified on September 15 and 17.
The figures show that these are the first such deaths to be notified since one on July 28 and one on July 14.
The worst figures were in early May, with six care home Covid deaths notified on May 11 and ten on May 4.
