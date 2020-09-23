PLANS for two new superfast electric vehicle charging hubs in York have taken a step forward - with the council appointing a supplier for the work.
The new hubs will be built at Poppleton Bar and Monk’s Cross Park&Ride sites.
And the £2.2 million contract to create the charging points has been awarded to company Evo, according to City of York Council documents.
The hyper hub scheme is set to cost more than first expected - thanks to a high demand for the new technology involved, according to the council.
But £800,000 for the project comes from the Office for Low Emission Vehicles and £1 million from European Regional Development Funding.
Under the plans, solar canopies will be built to collect power for the chargers.
The sites are in the Green Belt but councillors were told at a meeting in November 2019, when the plans were approved, that special circumstances exist meaning the development should be allowed - such as creating much-needed charging infrastructure for people who may want to buy low emission cars.
And the hubs will be designed to feel like a traditional petrol station.