A YORK funeral director is trying to run 100 miles in a city gym this month to help in the battle against dementia.
Hayley Owen said she knew only too well how upsetting Alzheimer's was, as she had dealt with many families whose loved ones had suffered from it.
She said: "Knowing I'm running and getting fitter while raising money and encouraging more people to talk about dementia makes me determined to keep going to the gym, even if I don't always feel like it!"
Hayley, 32, who aims to raise £100 for Alzheimers Society, added that she was very busy with work but was managing to do a few kilometres at Bannatyne Health Club and Spa York most days.
Club general manager Kevin Easley said: "It's been great to see Hayley begin her fitness journey, and extra special that she's doing it for such a good cause.Dementia affects millions in the UK and around the world; the more fundraising and research, the better. Regular physical activity is a good way to help reduce the risk of dementia."
To sponsor Hayley, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/runfordementia-hayleyowen