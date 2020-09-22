THE air ambulance was called in to take a man to hospital after he was injured on a building site.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 11:41am today to Markington, near Ripon after reports that a man had been injured at height on a building site in the village.
On arrival crews from Ripon and Harrogate used an aerial ladder platform to get the casualty to the ground and assisted paramedics on scene before he was transported to hospital by air ambulance.
