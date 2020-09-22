LANDLORDS, restaurateurs and hoteliers say they have been dealt a devastating blow as a curfew is imposed on the industry.

The new closing time will be 10pm for pubs, bars and restaurants in England each night, with table service only.

Paul Crossman, licensee of The Swan, The Slip Inn and Volunteer Arms in York warned that livelihoods were at risk, while Martin Bradnam, chairman of Hospitality Association York (HAY), which represents hotels across the city, said the sector was ‘very nervous about the future’.

Paul, who also chairs the national Campaign for Pubs, said the new restrictions targeted pubs, without offering targeted support. “Having just got back on our feet, we are being pummelled back down again. We are people and families and we cannot face another lockdown or a curfew without proper financial support,” he said.

“These pubs have worked tirelessly to reopen and to adhere to guidance to serve their communities safely, providing once again a much-needed measure of community cohesion.

“Following the summer lockdown these small businesses have no reserves to survive further closure or other restrictions such as a national curfew.”

He said additional financial support would be crucial to avoid “real hardship for those who have worked so hard” to survive.

Rachael Maskell, York Central MP, took to Twitter to question what evidence there was “that closing pubs an hour earlier is going to create the firebreak needed to stop infections rise; I worry that it will just move the risk elsewhere”.

Shaun Collinge, of The Maltings in York, tweeted: “Trying to run a business in these troubling/ difficult times is bad enough without the uncertainty of committing ££ to stock we aren’t going to be able to sell.”

Martin Bradnam added: “We are unnerved as an industry. Obviously this news impacts trading in hotels. We have been doing ok in September across the board with about 70 to 72 per cent occupancy in York.”

But, forward bookings were easing off as people react to speculation, changing rules and local lockdowns, he said.

“A lot of hotels have done a lot of work to make themselves safe and Covid secure,” said Martin, general manager at DoubleTree by Hilton York which spent £4,000 on safety measures. “Hotels are taking it very seriously. We are nervous about the future.”