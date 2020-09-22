A FURTHER 42 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in York and North Yorkshire as the Government introduces new measures to fight the pandemic.
Public Health England said today that 12 additional cases had been confirmed in the City of York Council area, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 1,147, or a rate of 544.6 per 100,000 population.
It said 30 new cases had been confirmed in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total since the pandemic started to 3,331, or 538.9 per 100,000.
Another 17 cases have been confirmed in the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, taking its total since the pandemic started to 1,888, a rate of 553.4 per 100,000.
Within North Yorkshire, the Selby district - which is of particular concern to health officials because of a significant increase in Covid in recent weeks - has seen a further seven cases confirmed, taking its total since the pandemic started to 474, a rate of 523.1 per 100,000.
Another four cases have been confirmed in Hambleton, taking its total since the pandemic started to 409, a rate of 446.5 per 100,000 population, but Ryedale has again seen no more cases confirmed, with its total staying at 160, a rate of 288.9 per 100,000.
