NESTLÉ has started making a new version of Milkybar in York.
Milkybar Cookies & Cream features 'creamy-tasting, smooth white chocolate studded with delicious, crunchy cookie pieces,' said a spokesperson.
Assistant brand manager Molly Slater-Davison said: “We are always looking for new ways to innovate and delight fans, and we hope they love this new sharing block as much as we do!”
Nestlé invented the bar in 1936, when workers making a vitamin-enriched condensed milk added cocoa butter to make a solid tablet. More than 11 million Milkybars have been sold so far this year.