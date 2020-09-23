AN argument over a cup of coffee provoked a York man into drawing a knife, a court heard.

Philip Mitchell got into an “utterly ridiculous” row over where it could be drunk, the judge sentencing him today said.

Mitchell, 46, pleaded guilty to having a knife in the car park at Beacon House in North Avenue, Manningham, Bradford, on July 29 last year.

When he turned up late for the sentencing hearing at Bradford Crown Court, he was given a dressing down for that and for “stupidly” producing the weapon.

“It was an argument about where a person can drink coffee. It was utterly ridiculous, a petty matter,” Judge Jonathan Rose told Mitchell.

Mitchell, 46, of Roche Avenue, York, was sentenced to 20 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and 20 Rehabilitation Activity Days with the probation service.

Judge Rose said he was able to spare him an immediate jail sentence because no injury was caused with the knife.

The offence took place more than a year ago and Mitchell had stayed out of trouble since.

He had no record for violence and his last conviction of any sort was some years ago.

Judge Rose said Mitchell’s physical and mental health problems meant he would struggle behind bars.

But he warned him that any breach of the order would lead to him going straight to prison.