YORK City have confirmed a further delay to the opening of the LNER Community Stadium, with the new ground not ready to host matches until after October 9.

York had previously publicly expressed their hope to begin the 2020/21 season at the Monks Cross ground and in time for new season, which gets underway in the FA Cup on October 3.

The Vanarama National League North season then starts with a home fixture against Chorley on Tuesday, October 6.

However, the Minstermen will have a further wait for their long anticipated move to their new home.

"The club has received information from City of York Council which confirms a further delay to the LNER Community Stadium," read York City's statement.

"The council have advised the club that the stadium will not play host to York City Football Club games until after 9th October.

"Therefore, with regret we can confirm that, should the season begin as scheduled on the 3rd October, York City Football Club will not start the season at the new stadium as we had hoped and planned for.

"To say that the club is disappointed and frustrated would be an immense understatement and we know our fans will be feeling the same.

"This is followed by government advice today which suggests that plans for fans to return to sporting events will not go ahead.

"We’re aware of this and we are seeking official information and guidance from the National League before confirming to fans how this will impact the start of the season.

"Should fans not be allowed to attend games, the club has made it a priority to find new ways in which to connect with fans remotely, by introducing new digital content.

"We have plans to live stream league home games and will launch the York City Football Club Podcast in the coming weeks.

"As always the club’s Twitter feed will provide play by play commentary on all matches.

"We thank fans for their ongoing support and patience during what has been a challenging time for the club."